SAPD identifies man who barricaded himself for hours in stolen car

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified a man who barricaded himself inside a stolen car for several hours on Monday at a Northwest Side apartment complex.

Police said Jason Angel, 44, was first spotted driving the stolen vehicle in the area around West Avenue. An unidentified woman was also in the vehicle with him.

Officers followed the vehicle, but at around 10 a.m., Angel noticed them and turned to a parking lot in the 8600 block of Datapoint, according to SAPD.

Angel parked the vehicle and SAPD patrol cars blocked him in so they could perform a felony stop, investigators said. The suspect then rammed a patrol car, but stopped when he realized he could not move any further.

Police said Angel refused to get out of the vehicle, but the female passenger complied and exited.

According to SAPD, Angel “began to display a firearm” and SWAT officers and negotiators were called to the scene.

Ad

After several hours, Angel exited the vehicle.

Booking records with the Bexar County Jail show he was arrested around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. He was charged with criminal mischief of $2,500 to $30,000 and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He also faces a possession charge.

Read also: