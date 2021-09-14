Partly Cloudy icon
2 men found stabbed in West Side restaurant parking lot, police say

SAPD: Stabbing victims said several people attacked them

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

SAPD responds to a cutting in progress call just after 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2021, in the 5800 block of Culebra Road.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two men were found stabbed in a vehicle outside a Jack in the Box on the West Side.

Officers responded to the cutting in progress call just after 8 p.m. on Monday in the 5800 block of Culebra Road.

Officers found the two injured men, ages 53 and 46, who said they were stabbed at another location by several people for an unknown reason.

The men said the assailants fled on Callaghan Road, and the victims left the scene before calling the police. It is unclear where the stabbing took place.

The two men were taken to University Hospital for treatment. The 53-year-old was listed as in critical condition, and the 46-year-old suffered minor injuries.

A woman that was with the stabbing victims was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

