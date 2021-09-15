Average price of a home in San Antonio skyrockets 19% over last year

SAN ANTONIO – The average price of a home in San Antonio has skyrocketed in the last year.

According to market data from the San Antonio Board of Realtors, the average price of a home is now $353,662 — a 19% increase from August 2020.

Despite the massive increase in the average sales price for San Antonio, it’s still below the Texas average price for a home sold in August which was $386,232, a 17% increase over last year’s August prices.

Homes are sitting on the market for a considerably shorter time compared to a year ago. Houses in August 2020 spent an average of 55 days on the market and it was just 24 days in August 2021.

“August closed with an increase in sales throughout Bexar County and 3,294 new listings leading into September,” said SABOR’s 2021 Chairman of the Board Cher Miculka.

Data from SABOR:

2021 2020 2019 Total Monthly Sales 3,788 homes 3,726 homes 3,440 homes Average Price $353,662 $298,356 $277,114 Median Price $298,200 $257,900 $238,400 Days on Market 24 days 55 days 55 days

Bexar County experienced a 4.2% increase in sales in August 2021 compared to 2020 figures. How does that compare to the state’s other major housing markets? Harris County had a 7.6% increase in home sales while Travis and Dallas counties both experienced a decrease in home sales compared to last August.

Ad

In all of Texas, a total of 42,808 new listings hit the market and August closed with 52,802 active listings.

More real estate headlines: