Average price of a home in San Antonio skyrockets 19% over last year

Market data shows the average price of a home sold in San Antonio is $353,662

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The average price of a home in San Antonio has skyrocketed in the last year.

According to market data from the San Antonio Board of Realtors, the average price of a home is now $353,662 — a 19% increase from August 2020.

Despite the massive increase in the average sales price for San Antonio, it’s still below the Texas average price for a home sold in August which was $386,232, a 17% increase over last year’s August prices.

Homes are sitting on the market for a considerably shorter time compared to a year ago. Houses in August 2020 spent an average of 55 days on the market and it was just 24 days in August 2021.

“August closed with an increase in sales throughout Bexar County and 3,294 new listings leading into September,” said SABOR’s 2021 Chairman of the Board Cher Miculka.

Data from SABOR:

202120202019
Total Monthly Sales3,788 homes3,726 homes3,440 homes
Average Price$353,662$298,356$277,114
Median Price$298,200$257,900$238,400
Days on Market24 days55 days55 days

Bexar County experienced a 4.2% increase in sales in August 2021 compared to 2020 figures. How does that compare to the state’s other major housing markets? Harris County had a 7.6% increase in home sales while Travis and Dallas counties both experienced a decrease in home sales compared to last August.

In all of Texas, a total of 42,808 new listings hit the market and August closed with 52,802 active listings.

