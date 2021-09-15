TikTok removing ‘devious lick challenge’ content and redirecting hashtags

TikTok has issued a response about a popular video challenge that has teens vandalizing high school bathrooms across the country, including here in San Antonio.

Officials with the social media platform say content related to the popular “devious lick” or “bathroom challenge” trend is being removed and hashtags are being redirected. It’s become popular in recent days to post videos of items stolen and vandalized at schools.

“We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities. We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement sent to KSAT.

The statement is in response to KSAT’s story about schools in the Northeast Independent School District reporting damage in school bathrooms. Many other schools in other districts in San Antonio, and across the country, have reported similar vandalism. Frustrated school officials are taking to social media themselves to urge students to stop.

