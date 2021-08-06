Warning: Latest TikTok food trend could cause diarrhea

SAN ANTONIO – The hashtags #FrozenHoney and #FrozenHoneyChallenge have led TikTok users to their kitchens for some sweet creations made from a few ingredients, but the latest trend has some experiencing an unpleasant side effect. According to doctors, fructose intolerance, which happens when the intestines aren’t able to break down sugar efficiently, can lead to diarrhea. Eating too much of the honey can also cause stomach cramping and bloating. Medical experts also warn of damage that can be caused to teeth eating the frozen, sticky honey and sugar mixture.

Some users took the challenge a step further and added a mixture of food coloring, corn syrup, sugar, and candy and ate the concoction on camera.

User @daveyrz sparked a viral challenge with videos showing different drink and sauce containers emptied of their original liquid and replaced with the sugar mixture that replicates the consistency of frozen honey.

Ad

Sure, it seems sweet, straightforward and relatively innocent compared to some viral trends.

However, some medical experts told NBC News that consuming large amounts of honey can lead to diarrhea. That’s particularly true for people with dietary fructose intolerance, or fructose malabsorption.

About 1 in 3 people have fructose intolerance, Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic, told NBC News.

Some users have included in their videos that they felt sick after taking one bite too many. Others have included more specific warnings for their viewers about potential diarrhea after so many mouthfuls of honey or sugar mixture.

Ad

Further, eating too much honey can also cause stomach cramping and bloating. Medical experts also warn of teeth damage that can be caused by eating frozen, sticky honey and sugar mixture.

If you were thinking about trying out this trend, proceed with moderation.

RELATED