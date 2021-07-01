Fake snake prank on TikTok startles tubers on the Comal River

San Antonio – Snakes are many people’s worst fear, and a snake dangling down from a tree while tubing down the Comal River would be a nightmare.

In some viral videos on TikTok, tubers are seen peacefully floating along the Comal River minding their business, when a twirling snake is dropped and dangled from a tree.

Fortunately for tubers floating down the river in New Braunfels over the weekend, the snake wasn’t real. It was all a prank. The group behind the trick can be seen laughing and capturing reactions on camera as people scream and scramble to dodge the snake. Some end up falling in the water trying to get away.

TikTok user @hunterscheidtt is credited with dangling the snake over unsuspecting tubers with several videos on his page showing overhead views of the reactions to the prank.

This prank could have gone wrong in many ways, considering some tubers might not be able to swim. Luckily, it looks like everyone who was caught up in the prank was unharmed, just freaked out.

TikTok user @gonzwiththewind also posted a video of the prank, which attracted more than 3.5 million views.

