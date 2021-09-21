Kerrville PD searching for man who held up IHOP restaurant at gunpoint

A man robbed an IHOP restaurant in Kerrville on Sept. 21.

KERRVILLE, Texas – Kerrville police are looking for a man who robbed an IHOP restaurant at gunpoint.

According to a news release, the man entered the restaurant located at 1429 Sidney Baker at about 9:43 a.m. on Tuesday and waved a semi-automatic pistol at a clerk and demanded money.

The suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of money in an unknown direction. No one was injured.

The man is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was wearing a grey knit cap, sunglasses, a maroon Ping brand Texas A&M quarter zip pullover, gloves, dark pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181 or the Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-8477.

