Murder suspect asked for help getting rid of weapons after police interview, SAPD says

Authorities in San Antonio have arrested a suspect who asked for help with getting rid of multiple firearms after he was questioned by officers for a fatal shooting, police said.

Authorities in San Antonio have arrested a suspect who asked for help with getting rid of multiple firearms after he was questioned by officers for a fatal shooting, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities in San Antonio have arrested a suspect who asked for help with getting rid of multiple firearms after he was questioned by officers for a fatal shooting, police said.

Terrance Dwayne Reed, 34, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the Sept. 9 shooting that left a man dead and a woman needing multiple surgeries, including an amputation, records show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Ernest Franks, 40, and the woman were standing in a parking lot in the 200 block of N. New Braunfels Avenue, near Gibbs Street, when someone in a red Dodge Grand Caravan opened fire.

Paramedics transported Franks to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police interviewed multiple witnesses, but their statements were inconsistent with surveillance footage, the affidavit states. The video showed one person inside the Caravan but it did not capture the person’s face, police said.

Ad

A spent shell casing recovered at the scene indicated that the shooter used an AR-15 rifle.

Family members, tipsters and informants gave police information that led to an investigation into Reed, the affidavit states.

They told officers that Reed and Franks had “prior history,” and the female victim said she had seen both men drive the van prior to the incident, according to records. Through the investigation, police learned that Reed told someone he shot the man and woman, the affidavit states.

On Monday, an anonymous caller reported Reed’s whereabouts on the East Side. He was taken into custody after running from San Antonio police officers and U.S. Marshals Service agents, the affidavit states.

Reed later admitted to officers that he drove the Caravan but said he returned it to its owner earlier this month. He maintained that he wasn’t involved in the shooting.

The affidavit states that while a detective left the interview room, Reed made multiple phone calls to people, telling them to get rid of multiple firearms, a “stick” and a “mini,” the affidavit states.

Ad

He also called his girlfriend “to tell her to lie to SAPD and say that they were in South Padre Island together,” police said.

Reed was also wanted on a parole violation, records show. His bond was set at $350,000.

Read also: