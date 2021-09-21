Capital murder suspect arrested after chase in Castle Hills, police say

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – What started as a traffic stop led investigators to a capital murder suspect over the weekend, Castle Hills police said.

The woman who was arrested had refused to pull over for police in Castle Hills early Saturday morning.

Officers flashed their lights as a traffic light turned green.

Police video showed the woman inside the vehicle continued to drive and ran a red light before moving onto Loop 410 and then eventually over to I-10 before making her way into a neighborhood.

The whole chase only lasted about 10 minutes before the woman bailed out of the moving vehicle, leading to her injuries, police said.

Investigators say they were first given false information but eventually confirmed her name to be Laysha Garcia. She is the same woman wanted in a capital murder case out of Dallas County.

Officers didn’t release many details, only that the case involved the murder of multiple people.