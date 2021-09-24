Dutch Bros Coffee set to open first San Antonio location on Wednesday

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – A West Coast coffee chain is opening its first San Antonio location on the West Side next week.

Dutch Bros Coffee, a drive-thru coffee company known for its plethora of coffee drinks, smoothies, freezes, teas and signature energy drinks, has set up shop at 8614 Potranco Road.

According to a report from the SA Current, the store’s grand opening is set for 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Two more San Antonio-area Dutch Bros Coffee locations are also preparing to open, with a location coming to Castle Hills, and another to Universal City, the SA Current reports.

However, the specific opening dates of these two other locations have not yet been released.

Dutch Bros currently has more than 450 locations in 11 states across the U.S., according to company officials.

Customers can expect “upbeat music, energetic broistas (Dutch Bros’ version of baristas), and outstanding speed, quality and service,” company officials said in a release.

The coffee shop’s menu is fairly large with endless possibilities and customizations. You can check out the shop’s full menu here.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, or to prepare your order ahead of time, visit its website here.

