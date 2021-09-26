Hundreds of San Antonio military families receive meals through 1-Million Meals Challenge

SAN ANTONIO – A steady stream of military members lined up at the San Antonio Food Bank on Saturday and they’re all facing the same problem -- food insecurity.

The Military Family Advisory Network, a nonprofit organization, teamed up with the San Antonio Food Bank, Tyson Foods, and Wounded Warrior Project to ensure no military family worries about where their next meal will come from.

The effort reached over 600 military families as part of MFAN’s 1-Million Meals Challenge. The event welcomed active duty, reservists, veterans, and military spouses.

MFAN said that prior to Saturday’s food distribution event, the 1 Million Meals Challenge has successfully provided 543,948 meals to military households in need since spring 2021.

Today, over 600 San Antonio military households received fresh vegetables and non-perishable goods to help meet their food needs.

“I’m grateful. I’m proud of everything that San Antonio does for the community, especially the military community. I’m a retired veteran, so my son and I are very appreciative of everything they do,” said Gabby Porras.

San Antonio Food Bank President and CEO Eric Cooper said although this effort is significant, more needs to be done to ensure our military men and women are taken care of.

“Knowing that someone that’s fought for our freedoms would be sacrificing a meal in addition to what they’ve already sacrificed, we can’t stand for that. We want to make sure that we take care of them and make sure that they’re able to provide food for themselves and their families,” said Cooper.

MFAN said they will continue in this effort to offer food relief and connect families to resources throughout the rest of the year in areas where there is a need.

To attend, volunteer or request more information on how to connect with food support resources, visit militarymeals.org.

