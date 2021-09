NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Food Bank and Guadalupe County are hosting a mega food distribution on Oct. 6 in Cibolo.

The event will be held at Santikos Entertainment at Cibolo Crossing located at 18124 Interstate 35 in Cibolo.

Food distribution is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. According to a news release, you must sign up online or call 830-327-6000 to receive food.

More information about the event, including how to volunteer is listed in the flyer below: