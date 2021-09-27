San Antonio Public Library will no longer charge overdue fines starting in October

SAN ANTONIO – Fines for overdue books will soon be a thing of the past at the San Antonio Public Library.

Starting on Oct. 1, SAPL will no longer charge fees for items turned in late to help make library services and resources more accessible, according to the city.

Those who currently owe library fines will still be responsible for paying, but patrons can enroll in payment plans. If users make payments toward their balance on a regular basis, then they can still have library access.

Patrons with existing overdue fines are urged to reach out to their local branch or call 210-207-2500.

The city says the elimination of overdue fines is a step toward breaking down barriers to library access. The move comes with the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget by the City Council.

“Libraries are for everyone,” Paul Stahl, Chair of the SAPL Board of Trustees, said in a news release. “No one should be afraid to visit or use the services at their local library because they are worried about owing money if their book is returned late.”

Ramiro S. Salazar, the director of SAPL, said “eliminating overdue fines is yet another example of the Library’s dedication to providing inclusive and equitable access to library services for everyone.”

To see a map of fine-free libraries across the U.S., click here.

