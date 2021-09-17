Naming addition possible for Las Palmas Branch Library

A public input meeting is being held Saturday to decide if a naming addition should be made to Las Palmas Library.

SAN ANTONIO – Las Palmas Library could soon get a new addition to honor a local latino and West Sider, Andrés D. Sarabia.

No decision has been made, and the San Antonio Public Library Board of Trustees said they won’t make a move until they hear from the community.

Sarabia was a social activist and the first president of the group Communities Organized for Public Service or COPS.

The Las Palmas Library, was originally opened in March of 1969 and later renovated in 1994. According to the family in an interview by NowCastSA in 2012, Sarabia had a direct connection to the original library building.

In a letter to propose a name addition, the family wrote Sarabia, “helped push for (the Las Palmas) Library to be built with the with the bond issue of 1970, which resulted in 11 libraries and 7 in COPS communities.”

The letter, which is posted on the San Antonio Public Library’s website, goes on to state that Sarabia once said libraries were “for all children to dream, an outlet for natural creativity and further their curiosity to further their minds.”

Now, it’s up for discussion if his name should be added to the building.

“The San Antonio Public Library and our board of trustees firmly believes in the idea of community input and transparency in our processes,” Scott Williams, community and public relations manager for SAPL said. “So, we really encourage people to come out to the meeting on Saturday. If you’re unable to, the meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube via an agency called NowCastSA.”

The public input meeting will be held at Las Palmas Library off Castroville Road at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Those unable to attend the in-person event can submit their comments in the following ways:

Submit written comments via email to SanAntonioPublicLibrary@sanantonio.gov

Drop off a written statement at Central Library, 600 Soledad, San Antonio, Texas 78205.

Leave brief voice message at 210-207-2595

SAPL asks that those commenting please include their full name and home or work address. Submitted statements will be read for the record during Public Comment and are limited to a maximum of three minutes.