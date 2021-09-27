SAPD’s SWAT Challenge returns for public to test their skills, help recruiting

Do you think you have what it take to be a member of the SAPD Swat Team?

SAN ANTONIO – Do you think you have what it take to be a member of the SAPD Swat Team? Well, you will have the chance to prove it in just a couple weeks. The SWAT challenge is back on Oct. 16.

“I was mentally and physically getting ready for it,” SAPD recruit Edwin Rinza said.

Rinza is one of the recruits taking the morning to test to see what he’s got when it comes to the course. His run through on Monday is all in hopes of becoming a part of SAPD.

“I want to help my community out and tell my kids when they are older I did something productive with my life,” Rinza said.

The course will be a chance for the public to test their mettle, while also getting questions answered.

“We’re having this event to promote physical fitness, and to answer one of our most frequent recruiting questions that we get. How do I join SWAT?” Senior Recruiting Officer Matt Bernal said.

The obstacle course is fun and challenging, but also helps with recruiting which hasn’t been easy.

“There’s been different challenges, but people know that they want to work for the city of San Antonio. They want to serve this community. There’s something about San Antonio that’s still interesting people. And we’re just out there getting the information out as much as we can. That’s why this event’s going to be pivotal, for that’s going to be a very good event for the public to put it put it front and center,” Bernal said.

In obstacle after obstacle if you partake, you will take on the competitive SWAT team.

“We’re going to have a lot of teams ready to go. A couple of things. It is teams of four. If you don’t have a team, no worries. We’ll place you on a team,” Bernal said. “Teamwork makes the dream work.”

If you have any questions about recruiting or the SWAT Challenge, the answers can be found by clicking here.