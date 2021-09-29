Partly Cloudy icon
Southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Loop 410 closed due to big rig rollover on South Side

Drivers should expect long delays

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A rollover crash was reported on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Cassin Road on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
SAN ANTONIO – The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Loop 410 on the South Side are closed Wednesday morning due to a wreck.

The Texas Department of Transportation says the southbound lanes of the highway are closed near Cassin Lane and New Laredo Highway because of an 18-wheeler rollover.

Authorities are urging drivers to find an alternate route. Drivers should also expect long delays, according to TxDOT.

Additional details, including any information on injuries, are not available at this time.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

