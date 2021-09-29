Cloudy icon
Local News

What does Texas redistricting mean for your quality of life?

Community members can have their say by contacting Texas Special Committee on Redistricting

Patty Santos, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Texas, Politics, redistricting, minorities, population growth, Texas politics, elections

SAN ANTONIO – The future of Texas politics is on the line -- literally. The redistricting lines that could determine how much money your school and community programs receive are being drawn right now.

Texas voters who want to ensure community programs are adequately funded in their favor and want more say in the electoral process may want to pay attention to what’s going on in Austin with redistricting.

Watch a redistricting explainer video below

Ask young Texas voters what they think about Texas politics and redistricting, and some may tell you it doesn’t interest them much.

Adam Mendoza, a registered voter, says, “Most people don’t pay attention because they think it doesn’t affect them.”

Jon Taylor, a political science professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, said the redistricting process that’s going on right now impacts our everyday lives.

“It means we get two more electoral votes going into 2024. It has a lot to do with money and what people can get from their member of Congress in terms of allocations for their districts -- everything from grant money to people being appointed to military academies. It has an impact, but it’s also just the partisan politics,” Taylor said.

Taylor says where you fall into the potential new redistricting maps could impact your everyday life. Right now, with Republicans in charge, the lines could lean in their favor.

The first map draft released this week leaves out minorities in some communities, like in the district represented by Rep. Chip Roy, where the population grew.

“You’re talking about marginalizing people of color who are the ones who are basically driving Texas population growth and therefore, by the way, also driving the Texas economy and everything from education to to infrastructure,” Taylor said.

He said the redrawing of districts gets political because what happens in Texas impacts the nation. The goal is to ensure that minorities are not left out in representation.

If you want to get involved in having a say in how the lines are drawn, visit the Texas Special Committee on Redistricting website by clicking here to view its members and contact information.

About the Authors:

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled all across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews, and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

