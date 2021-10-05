San Antonio’s 311 call center celebrates Customer Service Week

SAN ANTONIO – This week is Customer Service Week and in San Antonio, 311 basically works as the city’s customer service. The 311 call center averages more than 2,300 calls a day.

“If you’ve got a city concern and you don’t really know where to start, start with 311. You can give us a call. We’re open seven days a week and we will help you with whatever city services and information you might need,” Paula Stallcup, director of customer service at 311 said.

KSAT in the past has done reports about people being frustrated that their calls haven’t been responded to immediately.

“We want to work with the community in resolving whatever concern that you might have, so we definitely ask you to give us a call back. Let’s figure it out, let’s troubleshoot it. Let’s investigate it more. Let’s determine what we need to do to make sure that your concern does get addressed,” Stallcup said.

311 deals with all sort of issues related to the city.

" We deal with overgrown yards, any city services and information, whether you might be even wanting to register for the better, the training for jobs, the safe program, or maybe there’s a junk vehicle in your area or a pothole or a street repair sidewalk repairs all of those city services and programs. We are here and we can take your information and we get we can get it processed and facilitated,” Stallcup said.

The program has been around for awhile, but they are adapting to the times.

“We’ve actually been around for over 21 years. And really, what we have seen grow now is different channels such as the mobile app or 311, when I say mobile app or even web portal,” Stallcup said.