Indictment: San Antonio man sexually assaulted child for more than a decade

Robert Hawes has been charged with continuous sex abuse of a child, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of sexually assaulting the same child for more than 12 years, a grand jury indictment obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders shows.

Robert Hawes, 55, was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury Sept. 30 on three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Hawes is accused of committing multiple acts of sexual assault against the same victim starting around August 2008 and continuing through August 2018, while the victim was under the age of 14, records show.

Hawes is also accused of sexually assaulting the same victim last December and early this January, when the victim was younger than 17, indictment records show.

Based on the statutes used to charge Hawes, the alleged sexual assaults began when the victim was a toddler.

Hawes was arrested Wednesday but is expected to be released from jail sometime Thursday, after paying a $100,000 bond, jail officials confirmed.

He has previous convictions in Bexar County for burglary and family violence, but no criminal cases here since the mid-1990s.

