Clear icon
66º

Local News

San Antonio police shoot at man who allegedly pointed gun at them

Suspect drove away after shooting

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, shooting, san antonio, SAPD, Northwest Side
San Antonio police say they fired shots at a man who pulled a gun and pointed it at officers outside a Northwest Side convenience store early Friday morning.
San Antonio police say they fired shots at a man who pulled a gun and pointed it at officers outside a Northwest Side convenience store early Friday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they fired shots at a man who pulled a gun and pointed it at officers outside a Northwest Side convenience store early Friday morning.

They were not sure, however, whether the man was hit by the gunfire because he drove away from the scene.

According to a public information officer for SAPD, officers were patrolling in the area near Babcock and Wurzbach roads when they heard gunshots shortly after 2 a.m.

The officers then approached a man and woman in a red pickup.

They say the woman got out of the truck, but the man remained inside and pulled out a gun which he pointed at officers.

Police say the officers shot at the man, shattering his window, before he drove away.

The woman was taken into custody for questioning but is not a suspect, police say.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email