San Antonio police shoot at man who allegedly pointed gun at them

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they fired shots at a man who pulled a gun and pointed it at officers outside a Northwest Side convenience store early Friday morning.

They were not sure, however, whether the man was hit by the gunfire because he drove away from the scene.

According to a public information officer for SAPD, officers were patrolling in the area near Babcock and Wurzbach roads when they heard gunshots shortly after 2 a.m.

The officers then approached a man and woman in a red pickup.

They say the woman got out of the truck, but the man remained inside and pulled out a gun which he pointed at officers.

Police say the officers shot at the man, shattering his window, before he drove away.

The woman was taken into custody for questioning but is not a suspect, police say.