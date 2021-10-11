Trinity University president announces retirement after 7 years

SAN ANTONIO – Trinity University President Danny Anderson has announced that he will retire after seven years with the institution.

Anderson will leave at the end of the school year in May 2022, the university said in a news release on Monday.

Under his tenure as 19th president of the university, the school ranked as the No. 1 regional university of the West in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 best colleges rankings. It was the 29th time the university made the ranking in the past 30 years.

Among his accomplishments, Anderson also created a Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, and worked on Trinity’s Campus Master Plan that includes renovations and new construction, the university said.

“It has been an honor to serve as the president of Trinity University since June 2015. In that time, we have worked together to chart a new trajectory for Trinity University, one that will increase our national standing through a focus on student success and belonging,” Anderson said in a statement. “While I am enthusiastic about Trinity’s bright future, the pandemic has given me the opportunity to re-examine my personal priorities.”

Trinity alumna and Board of Trustees Chair Melody Boone Meyer said Anderson’s “advocacy for faculty and staff has been unwavering, and critical to achieving our goals as an institution of higher learning.”

“I have the utmost respect and appreciation for president Anderson, his many accomplishments, and future vision for Trinity, so I have a deep sense of loss of his steady leadership. At the same time, I fully respect his decision to retire,” Meyer said.

A committee comprised of board members, faculty, staff, students and alumni will be established to search for the new president.

