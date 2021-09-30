Trinity University receives $25M donation, largest in school’s history

SAN ANTONIO – Trinity University has received a $25 million donation, the largest in school history, the university announced.

Alumnus Michael Neidorff and the Neidorff Family Trust made the donation to the university’s business school. In appreciation of the gift, Trinity’s business school will be now named the Michael Neidorff School of Business, the university said in a press release.

“At Trinity, whether you are a member of the Neidorff School of Business faculty, pursuing a degree in business, or are a student interested in taking a single business class, you will have access to the opportunities created by this generous gift,” said Trinity President Danny Anderson. “On behalf of the University, I want to thank Michael and Noémi for their longstanding support of Trinity.”

The university said the funds will provide multiple scholarships, an endowed faculty position, and improved teaching, collaborating and working spaces. The funds will also help to offer education to its students through world-class faculty, curricula, and state-of-the-art facilities.

“I attribute my accomplishments in part to the education I received at Trinity University. Additionally, I believe it is important to support your alma mater to whatever extent you can, therefore, helping to ensure opportunities for future generations,” Neidorff said in the press release.

The Michael F. Neidorff School of Business will be housed in the Chapman Center, which is slated to be completed in 2023.