Spurs share sneak peek of new HEB commercials

SAN ANTONIO – The highly anticipated H-E-B Spurs commercials are returning this season after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic and the delayed start to the NBA season.

The Spurs Instagram account gave fans a sneak peek of this year’s batch of commercials featuring players Keldon Johnson, Derrick White and Jakob Poeltl.

In one spot, the trio are playing with a pack of puppies and another shot shows the three dressed in white jumpsuits.

In previous years, the fun-filled commercials have rolled out in the weeks leading up to the season and continued during regular-season games.

In 2019, H-E-B also introduced a Spurs legends spot that included Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Sean Elliott, George Gervin, Manu Ginobili, David Robinson and Tony Parker.

A schedule for this year’s rollout has yet to be announced, but the Spurs posted on Instagram, “that’s a wrap on the 2021-22 H-E-B commercials. We can’t wait for y’all to see what the guys cooked up today. Coming to a screen near you this season!”