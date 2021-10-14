Man sought in shooting that left his girlfriend dead, another woman injured on North Side

Evan Aaron Held is wanted by SAPD in connection with a shooting that left his girlfriend dead and another woman injured. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of El Monte Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 30-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left his girlfriend dead and another woman wounded.

Police are looking for Evan Aaron Held on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to SAPD, Held got into an argument with Sara Silva, 31, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1200 block of El Monte Boulevard, near Blanco and Basse roads.

Held fired several shots through a door that struck Silva, killing her, police said.

A 71-year-old woman was also shot but is expected to be OK.

Held fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

Related Story: