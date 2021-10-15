Comal River in New Braunfels remains closed; Guadalupe River reopens after flooding

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – There’s good and bad news regarding recreation access to the Comal and Guadalupe rivers in New Braunfels. Both rivers were closed Thursday due to flooding.

First, the good news.

The Guadalupe River has reopened Friday afternoon, a news release said. At 3:30 p.m., the river was reported to be flowing at approximately 475 cfs .

Officials caution that water clarity in the river remains somewhat poor and residents should remain cautious about debris that may not be visible under the water’s surface.

Now the bad news.

The Comal River in New Braunfels remains closed Friday.

The Comal River flow was reported at approximately 400 cfs and water clarity remains poor, officials said. City staff members have been working throughout the day to clean up debris, like tree branches, mud, rocks, and other items that washed downstream. River access to the Comal River will resume once crews have completed the cleanup.

Ad

More rain is in the forecast, and could play a factor in river recreation accessibility this weekend, officials said.

Related Story: