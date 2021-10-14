Comal, Guadalupe rivers in New Braunfels closed due to overnight flooding

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal and Guadalupe rivers in New Braunfels are temporarily closed due to flooding that has caused swift-moving water and debris.

As of Thursday morning, the access to the Comal River in New Braunfels and a portion of the Guadalupe River in the city limits are closed. City officials will reevaluate conditions on Friday.

New Braunfels Public Information Officer David Ferguson said the Comal River has a river flow of 3,680 cubic feet per second, and the Guadalupe River has a river flow of 5,740 cubic feet per second.

The Guadalupe River has reached the flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.

Flooding on the Guadalupe River on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (KSAT)

Earlier Thursday, crews responded to toppled trailers at the River Ranch RV Resort under Interstate 35 alongside the Guadalupe River. One of those trailers was carried downstream, Ferguson said.

Both Comal and Guadalupe rivers also have poor water quality.

“It should be noted that any additional thunderstorms and other weather factors will play a role in future decisions made by city officials,” Ferguson said in a news release. “Please remember to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN whenever you see water over a roadway and never drive around barricades.”

