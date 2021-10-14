RVs toppled, 1 taken downstream on Guadalupe River after flooding in New Braunfels

Overnight flooding along the Guadalupe River caused one RV at a resort to be lifted and carried downstream, New Braunfels officials said.

RVs at the River Ranch RV Resort under Interstate 35 near Highway 46 were left toppled Thursday morning due to the flooding, according to New Braunfels Public Information Officer David Ferguson.

No one was inside the RV that went downstream at the time, and no injuries were reported at the RV park, he said.

Flooding at the River Ranch RV Resort in New Braunfels on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (KSAT)

Other vehicles had to be moved around to avoid the swollen river after 4-6 inches of rain dropped in parts of the San Antonio Metropolitan area. The water has since receded.

Ferguson said that as of 6 a.m., New Braunfels firefighters responded to four water-related calls, including the RV resort. The other three were minor and no one was injured, he said.

Two bridges in the area remain closed at this time — the bridges at Gruene Road and Common Street — due to debris.

Flooding at the River Ranch RV Resort in New Braunfels on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (KSAT)

