Mostly Cloudy icon
81º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Aerial photos show fiery plane crash near Houston where all 21 passengers survived

Plane that crashed was chartered to Boston for Houston Astros game, official says

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Brookshire, Plane Crash, Texas, Trending, Houston
KPRC 2 aerials over a plane crash in Brookshire, Texas, on Oct. 19, 2021.
KPRC 2 aerials over a plane crash in Brookshire, Texas, on Oct. 19, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – A plane with 21 people on board crashed near Houston on Tuesday and everyone on the aircraft survived.

There were 18 passengers and three crew members on the McDonnell Douglas MD-87 aircraft when it rolled through a fence and caught fire while trying to depart the Houston Executive Airport.

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon told KPRC that the charter plane was heading to Boston for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series where the Houston Astros will take on the Boston Red Sox.

KSAT sister station KPRC shared photos and videos of the plane crash that were taken from the news station’s helicopter Sky 2. You can view more photos on KPRC.com.

Pilot shares perspective after Brookshire plane crash
VIDEO: Raw video of a plane crash in Brookshire, Texas
Plane crash in Brookshire, Texas, on Oct. 19, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
KPRC 2 aerials over a plane crash in Brookshire, Texas, on Oct. 19, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Plane crash in Brookshire, Texas, on Oct. 19, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
KPRC 2 aerials over a plane crash in Brookshire, Texas, on Oct. 19, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Related: Plane carrying 21 people crashes in Houston area; aircraft may have been headed to Astros game in Boston, official says

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email