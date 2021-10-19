Aerial photos show fiery plane crash near Houston where all 21 passengers survived

KPRC 2 aerials over a plane crash in Brookshire, Texas, on Oct. 19, 2021.

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – A plane with 21 people on board crashed near Houston on Tuesday and everyone on the aircraft survived.

There were 18 passengers and three crew members on the McDonnell Douglas MD-87 aircraft when it rolled through a fence and caught fire while trying to depart the Houston Executive Airport.

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon told KPRC that the charter plane was heading to Boston for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series where the Houston Astros will take on the Boston Red Sox.

