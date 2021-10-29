Chairman Emeritus of Broadway Bank dies at 93, company officials announce

SAN ANTONIO – The Chairman Emeritus of Broadway Bank Charles E. “Charlie” Cheever Jr., has died at the age of 93, the company announced Friday.

Broadway Bank is the largest privately-owned bank that is headquartered in San Antonio, and it is the second-largest, family-owned bank in Texas, company officials said.

Charlie was the son of the bank’s founders, Col. Charles E. Cheever, Sr. and Elizabeth Cheever. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his sister, Jane Cheever Powell; his six children with his late wife, Sally; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, according to a news release.

Two of Charlie’s daughters, Suzanne and Jean, are currently serving on the bank’s board of directors, and his son, Chris, is the Private Bank Business Development Senior Vice President, company officials said.

Charlie’s history with the bank began in 1957 after he graduated from The University of Texas Law School. He previously graduated from West Point in 1949 and served as U.S. Air Force pilot instructor and then as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, according to a release.

Charlie joined the bank to work with his father, and just four years later, he became its president.

During the start of his career with the bank, Charlie “created a culture of innovation, ushering in many firsts in the banking industry and guiding the institution through the hard-hitting recession of the late 1980s, when many banks closed,” the company said in a statement.

Chairman of the board David Ladensohn said he knew Charlie for several years and his leadership left an impact on the community and the bank.

“He was the driving force behind much of Broadway Bank’s growth over the years and his legacy of innovation continues to push Broadway Bank forward. He loved to be with customers and encouraged them in their pursuits. Charlie was a truly warm and friendly human being,” said Ladensohn in a statement.

CEO David Bohne said in a statement that the bank is extending condolences to Charlie’s loved ones, and that his leadership will not be forgotten.

“On behalf of all Broadway Bankers past and present, we send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his wife, Nancy, his children, grandchildren and the extended Cheever Family,” said David Bohne, CEO. “We’re proud of the culture he built at Broadway where innovation, trust, and service are valued. Charlie instilled in us that we owe our success to our customers and employees, and they continue to be at the heart of everything we do.”

Visitation and funeral arrangements are still pending at this time. We’ll bring more details as they become available.