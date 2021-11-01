Right to caregiver visits at nursing homes and assisted living facilities on ballot

SAN ANTONIO – Early in the pandemic, visitations at nursing homes and assisted living facilities were banned to protect the people inside, and now, Texas voters have the chance to not allow that to happen again.

Voters will consider Proposition 6, which would allow residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities to designate an essential caregiver who cannot be denied in-person visitation rights, even during a health emergency.

The Texas Health Care Association says they support Proposition 6.

“The association supports Proposition 6 because it recognizes the importance of in-person visitation, while at the same time maintaining a facility’s ability to protect the health and safety of the residents and staff,” said Kevin Warren, President and CEO of the Texas Health Care Association.

If Proposition 6 passes, the legislature would create further guidelines for facilities to establish policies and procedures.

Ad

San Antonio Metro Health’s Medical Director, Dr. Junda Woo released the following statement regarding proposition 6.

“As long as the proper guidelines and procedures are in place and followed by these designated facilities, Metro Health realizes the importance of allowing a designated caregiver to visit during a pandemic and supports efforts that coincide with the best interest of the individual and public health.”

San Antonio resident Monica Alonzo is in favor of Proposition 6.

“It is the one thing that’s right and in fact, it’s a shame that this wasn’t put in place before COVID,” Alonzo said.

Alonzo was not allowed to see her mother who is in a local nursing home for months during the pandemic.

“Not seeing her was devastating and it took time from her memory. She suffers from dementia,” Alonzo said.

Alonzo could only see her mother through a window.

“My mother felt abandoned. She didn’t understand why three of her children couldn’t visit her,” Alonzo said.

Ad

Proposition 6 could change future situations like these for families.

Related Stories:

What to know about Nov. 2 election in Texas, San Antonio

Special election runoff on Tuesday for Texas House seat in San Antonio carries high stakes for both parties