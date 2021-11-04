San Antonio Zoo will be closed Sunday for private event

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 7, for a private event.

San Antonio Zoo members received an email on Wednesday stating that the zoo would be closed for the second half of the weekend.

Zoo officials also posted the update to the zoo’s Facebook page Thursday morning but noted that the Kiddie Park will still be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the zoo train will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KSAT reached out to zoo officials for more details but we have not yet heard back.

Normal zoo hours will resume on Monday.

Bummed you can’t go to the zoo on Sunday? KSAT has a ton of articles about things to do around San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

