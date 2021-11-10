Suspect ‘was smiling with great excitement’ as he tried to ram Alamo Heights officer, affidavit says

Cameron Sell, 17, was charged with attempted aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest, booking records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager accused of attempting to run over an Alamo Heights police officer near an Olmos Basin trail has been arrested, authorities said.

Cameron Sell, 17, was charged with attempted aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest following the incident on Tuesday, booking records show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that the incident started when a person called the police and reported that four people armed with a handgun were walking through nature trails.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Viesca Street, near the Judson Nature Trails Trailhead, and located the suspect vehicle. An officer also observed a woman taking a selfie while holding a silver handgun with an extended magazine, police said.

At some point, the group headed back to their vehicle, a silver Kia sedan, and an AHPD officer parked a patrol truck behind the Kia.

Two officers approached the driver’s and passenger’s side doors and demanded that the group get out of the vehicle, the affidavit states.

The driver, later identified as Sell, put the car in reverse and backed up “with no regard for officer safety,” investigators said.

The driver then sped toward the patrol truck and the officer, who was standing near the truck, police said.

The officer drew his duty weapon and pointed it at the suspect who was “smiling with great excitement from ear to ear as he made eye contact” with him, according to the affidavit.

The driver then veered away from the AHPD patrol truck and the officer had enough room to turn sideways to avoid impact.

Police said the driver “continued to flee at an even higher rate of speed while multiple pedestrians with strollers were on the road.”

The vehicle was not immediately located, but investigators were able to identify Sell because the Kia is registered to his parent, police said.

Records show he was arrested Tuesday evening. His bond is set at $50,000.

