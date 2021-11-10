Suspect in Alamo Quarry Market carjacking linked to other similar crimes, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who shot a woman during an attempted carjacking at the Alamo Quarry Market last week has confessed to three other carjackings in the area, according to an arrest affidavit.

San Antonio police say 18-year-old Julio Caeser Rivera confessed to a carjacking at the QT convenience store in the 5500 block of US Highway 87 East on Oct. 12.

The affidavit states that a woman was leaving the store with her husband when Rivera approached her, pointing a gun. Rivera demanded her car keys, and the woman complied. He then took off in the woman’s car.

Rivera confessed to another carjacking at North Star Mall in the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue on Oct. 18.

Police say a woman was walking to her car in the mall’s parking garage when Rivera walked up behind her and demanded her car at gunpoint. She complied and gave Rivera her car keys, and he drove away in her vehicle.

Rivera also confessed to a third carjacking on Oct. 19 at the same QT convenience store as the previous crime.

An affidavit states that a woman and a child were walking to their car from the convenience store when Rivera came up behind them and demanded the car. Rivera told them he would shoot them if they didn’t comply. The woman begged Rivera to leave her purse, and he threw it at her and then drove away in her car, according to police.

Rivera was eventually arrested on Nov. 2 after he shot Alana Castaneda, 27, while attempting to take her car in the parking lot of Whole Foods located in the Alamo Quarry Market, according to police.

Police said the Castaneda had just left the store and was getting into her car when Rivera came up to her and demanded her vehicle. When she refused, Rivera shot her in the face.

Castaneda told KSAT that she is still recovering from her injuries.

Rivera is being held at the Bexar County Jail and is charged with five counts of aggravated robbery, court records show.

