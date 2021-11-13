Chris Daughtry’s band postpones shows after daughter’s death, family confirms

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 11: Chris Daughtry performs onstage at the Global Lyme Alliance third annual New York City Gala on October 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Global Lyme Alliance)

The band “Daughtry” has postponed all of its scheduled shows for next week after lead singer Chris Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, died unexpectedly, the family confirmed on social media.

Deanna Daughtry, Chris’s wife, took to Instagram late Friday and shared a statement on Hannah’s death and the band’s canceled performances. The band reshared the post on their Instagram account as well.

The family’s full statement reads as follows:

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been cancelled or postponed. The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing.”

Deanna shared another post on Instagram early Saturday, giving thanks to the support her family has received during their grief journey so far.

“My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken,” the statement reads.

Further details on Hannah’s death are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.