54º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Candlelight vigil held for woman killed in hit-and-run on Northeast Side

Emerald Madl was killed Wednesday night after being hit by two vehicles

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Northeast Side, crash, SAPD, Police

A community is mourning the loss of a young woman killed in a hit-and-run accident on the city’s Northeast Side last week.

The road of a motorcycle’s engine is the most fitting way to remember Emerald Madl, a woman whose passion was motorcycles.

Her brother, Michael Patula, says they’re something she loves dearly.

“She picked up her first motorcycle when she had a baby full-term and she was going through postpartum,” Patula said. “So the first thing when she got out of the hospital -- she went out and bought a motorcycle and that helped her cope with it.”

Madl was killed on O’Connor Road Wednesday night after she was hit by two vehicles. The first vehicle threw her from her motorcycle and the driver stopped.

Unfortunately, another truck hit Madl as she was gathering herself from the first accident.

“I mean, I can’t hold a grudge against her…against them because it is a bad location. It’s just the leaving the scene is what breaks everyone’s heart,” Patula explained.

Saturday night’s vigil brought together a large group, with everyone feeling the loss of Madl.

“We have my dad’s retired SAPD… we have Blue Knights and we have a couple of people here from Thin Blue Line and just everyday casual riders to come show their support,” Patula said. “Because my sister, she would help anybody especially with their bikes or anything. She was always on call.”

The crowd lit candles, remembering a young woman who loved to ride and was taken too soon from her three little girls.

“We have a big family, and we’re going to do everything we can to continue taking care of them, making sure they’re getting everything they need,” Patula shared.

Police are still looking for the driver of a red two-door truck who they say hit Madl. Anyone with information is asked to call San Antonio police.

More on KSAT:

Woman hit, killed by vehicle after motorcycle crash on NE Side, police say

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2021. Leigh comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a station in Omaha, NE. After two winters there, she knew it was time to come home to Texas. When Leigh is not at work, she enjoys eating, playing with her dogs and spending time with family.

email

facebook

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email