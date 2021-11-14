Candlelight vigil held for woman killed in hit-and-run on Northeast Side

A community is mourning the loss of a young woman killed in a hit-and-run accident on the city’s Northeast Side last week.

The road of a motorcycle’s engine is the most fitting way to remember Emerald Madl, a woman whose passion was motorcycles.

Her brother, Michael Patula, says they’re something she loves dearly.

“She picked up her first motorcycle when she had a baby full-term and she was going through postpartum,” Patula said. “So the first thing when she got out of the hospital -- she went out and bought a motorcycle and that helped her cope with it.”

Madl was killed on O’Connor Road Wednesday night after she was hit by two vehicles. The first vehicle threw her from her motorcycle and the driver stopped.

Unfortunately, another truck hit Madl as she was gathering herself from the first accident.

“I mean, I can’t hold a grudge against her…against them because it is a bad location. It’s just the leaving the scene is what breaks everyone’s heart,” Patula explained.

Saturday night’s vigil brought together a large group, with everyone feeling the loss of Madl.

“We have my dad’s retired SAPD… we have Blue Knights and we have a couple of people here from Thin Blue Line and just everyday casual riders to come show their support,” Patula said. “Because my sister, she would help anybody especially with their bikes or anything. She was always on call.”

The crowd lit candles, remembering a young woman who loved to ride and was taken too soon from her three little girls.

“We have a big family, and we’re going to do everything we can to continue taking care of them, making sure they’re getting everything they need,” Patula shared.

Police are still looking for the driver of a red two-door truck who they say hit Madl. Anyone with information is asked to call San Antonio police.

