Kids wanna know: How do you get into TV 📺 news? What’s the craziest story you’ve ever reported 🎤?

Have you ever heard an interesting story or had good news and wanted to tell someone about it? Or have you ever wanted to see your face on TV? Well, one profession combines both, by sharing the stories of the world around us, all while becoming the face of a city or a news station.

In this week’s KSAT Kids edition of “Kids Wanna Know,” Stephania Jimenez, a Nighbeat anchor for KSAT12, answers students’ questions about journalism and what it’s like to be a reporter.

Stephania shares her journey of why she chose to become a journalist, the important skills they need to have to do the job and how at a young age she was inspired by her mother and grandmother to stay informed.

In the video, Stephania encourages students to read, listen and never stop learning. And she helps kids to understand why it’s important to always treat people well, so they can share their stories.

Looking for more fun learning? Check out a fun related activities sheet below!

Fast Facts

To become a television news anchor, a four-year journalism, writing, or communications degree is important. In high school or college, work on the school paper or magazine. It’s a great way to get media experience. And look for internships at local TV stations.

Research shows 41% of Americans like getting their local news on television, and 37% prefer getting it online—a roughly even split. About 13% prefer a printed newspaper and 8% choose radio.

70% of Americans surveyed stated that weather is the most important topic for everyday life.

Check out the full interview!

