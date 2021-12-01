Man, woman extracted from vehicle after crash on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman had to be extracted by firefighters following a vehicle crash on the city’s South Side late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Shane Road, not far from Loop 410 and Southton Road.

According to police, the pair became pinned inside their vehicle after going over some railroad tracks and then crashing into a tree.

Police said the man, believed to be in his 40s, was cut out quickly by firefighters, but that the woman took more time to get out. The woman is in her late teens or early 20s and is listed in critical condition. The man and woman were both taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS, police said.

SAPD said they are working to determine if alcohol played a factor in the crash. Speed also likely played a role, police said.