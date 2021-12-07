Get tips for staying healthy during holidays with ‘New You’ livestream Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – ‘Tis the season for holiday baking, festive foods, and maybe even some Christmas cocktails. But without the right balance, these indulgences can negatively affect our health, whether it be mentally or physically.

That’s why ‘New You’, a health and wellness series on the KSAT 12, is once again bringing together a group of experts to share some tips to staying healthy during the holidays.

Watch the livestream event in the video player above or on KSAT.com on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m.

Meet the panelists:

Talli Dolge is the CEO of Jewish Family Services . Through her expertise and years of experience advocating for mental health awareness on a local and national scale, she’s become a familiar face on our KSAT livestreams. is the. Through her expertise and years of experience advocating for mental health awareness on a local and national scale, she’s become a familiar face on our KSAT livestreams. Read more from Talli here.

Anafer Barrera is a Registered Dietician with My Nutrition Studio with a bachelor’s in International Nutrition from UT Austin and her master of public health from UTHealth in Houston.

The panelists will join KSAT anchor David Sears to share helpful tips on self-care and nutrition to keep you looking and feeling your best throughout the year-end and beyond.

Plus, get quick and easy fitness ideas to burn a few extra calories in between last-minute shopping and frantic cookie making. It’s all about balance!

Looking for specific advice? Ask our panelists a question in the section below.

