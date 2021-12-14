76º

Median home price still climbing in San Antonio, up 19% from last November

Homes sold after an average of 32 days on the market and nearly all at or above asking price

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – One month after the median price of a home in San Antonio exceeded $300,000 for the first time in history, prices continue to rise, according to data from the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

Based on November sales, the average price of a home sold in San Antonio increased 17% to $359,545 and the median price appreciated by 19% to $307,200.

A total of 3,027 homes sold in San Antonio last month, a 4% decrease from November of 2020.

Homes stayed on the market for an average of 32 days and 99.5% of the homes sold at or above the listing price.

“As we approach the end of the year we are beginning to see a glance into what the 2022 housing market may look like,” said Cher Miculka, SABOR’s 2021 Chairman of the Board in a press release. “A trend we have witnessed this quarter is more new listings hitting the San Antonio market, which means more inventory for prospective buyers. November reported 3,323 new listings and 5,437 active listings.”

Here’s how San Antonio’s November 2021 figures compare to the last two years:

November 2021November 2020November 2019
Total homes sold3,027 (4% decrease)3,1542,466
Average price$359,545 (17% increase)$308,198$262,335
Median price$307,200 (19% increase)$258,800$230,600

Here’s how San Antonio’s October figures compare to sales figures in Bexar County and across Texas:

November 2021 Home SalesHomes SoldMedian PriceAverage Price
San Antonio3,027
(↓ 4% from 2020)		$307,200
(↑ 19% from 2020)		$359,545
(↑ 17% from 2020)
Bexar County2,109
(↓ 6.5% from 2020)		$292,000
(↑ 18.7% from 2020)		$335,071
(↑ 15.4% from 2020)
Texas30,415
(↑ 2.3% from 2020)		$320,000
(↑ 18.5% from 2020)		$387,338
(↑ 15.2% from 2020)

