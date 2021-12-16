Man killed in fiery crash on Northwest Side identified

Man dies after truck bursts into flames after crash on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man killed after his truck burst into flames on the Northwest Side as 32-year-old Royce Van Vleck.

The crash happened Saturday, Dec. 4, in the 12000 block of Culebra Road.

Witnesses told police that the man’s truck went over a median before losing control and striking a guardrail. They said the truck went into a creek before bursting into flames.

Crews put out the flames, but Van Vleck was trapped in the truck and died in the fire.