San Marcos bouncer arrested in deadly altercation outside bar, city officials say

A bouncer at a San Marcos bar has been arrested in connection with an assault that resulted in a man’s death over the weekend, authorities said.

Milton Heyliger, 25, was booked Wednesday into the Hays County Jail on a charge of manslaughter, city officials said.

Police said on Dec. 12, Hetliger was working at the Red Room Social Lounge, located at 106 W Hopkins St., and denied entry to Emmett Worsham, 24, of La Grange.

A spokesperson with the bar told KXAN that Worsham verbally assaulted a woman outside the bar, tried to skip the line and then began to threaten Heyliger.

Ad

During the argument, Heyliger struck Worsham multiple times, police said. That caused Worsham to fall from the sidewalk and hit his head.

He was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, but he died on Sunday.

Police said Heyliger was initially charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He posted bond following his arrest, but charges were upgraded to manslaughter after Worsham died.

Heyliger was taken into custody by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. A bond has not been set.

Read also: