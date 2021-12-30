TRAFFIC ALERT: Some downtown streets to close down for Celebrate SA event

SAN ANTONIO – Some downtown San Antonio streets will be closing down for the Celebrate SA new year event Friday, according to San Antonio police.

Alamo Street will be blocked at Market and Nueva streets and Cesar Chavez Boulevard. Market Street will still have access to the Hilton hotel, SAPD said.

Event-goers can use two authorized rideshare dropoff and pickup zones at the following locations:

Market Street at Alamo Street (east of Alamo Street, north of the event)

Martinez Street at Alamo Street (south of the event)

SAPD says traffic downtown is expected to be heavy. It will be closed off starting at midnight, Jan. 1, and last approximately 20 minutes in these areas to ensure fireworks display safety:

Chavez from Alamo Street to I-37

Tower of the Americas Way, south of Montana

The Celebrate SA Event kicks off at 6 p.m. and is free to the public. Click here to learn more about the event.

Ad

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Metro Health officials warning residents to celebrate NYE safely as COVID-19 cases rise

San Antonio’s official New Year’s Eve celebration, fireworks display returns to Hemisfair this year