San Antonio’s official New Year’s Eve celebration, fireworks display returns to Hemisfair this year

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate SA — the city’s official New Year’s Eve celebration is back on after taking a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city is once again expecting tens of thousands of people in the downtown area to bring in 2022.

Celebrate SA will take place on Alamo Street, La Villita and Hemisfair between Market Street and Cesar Chavez Blvd with live music and a fireworks show at midnight.

The event, which is put on by the San Antonio Parks Foundation, kicks off at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.

There will be a carnival located at the corner of S. Alamo Street and César E Chávez Blvd with games, rides, and attractions. There will also be food and artisan vendor booths along South Alamo and Villita Way.

The entertainment lineup on the Hemisfair stage includes DJ Catwalk, R&B artist Andria Rose, and party band Mélange.

There will also be live entertainment on the Arneson River Theatre stage along the River Walk and Xavier the Freakin’ Rican will deejay on the Vibe Stage, located at the corner of Villita Way and S. Alamo.

“We are grateful we can once again come together to celebrate! Returning to downtown with the support of our partners is a wonderful way to ring in the New Year. We look forward to building on our 40th year with transformative park projects and public programming for years to come. It’s such an honor for us to continue to organize this celebration year after year.” said Mary Jane Verette, CEO & President of the San Antonio Parks Foundation.

