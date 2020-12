Confetti fills the air over top of revelers during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on January 1, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

It’s crazy to think that exactly a year ago, COVID-19 was barely a thought to any of us, and now, it’s seemingly almost all we can talk or think about.

While there will still be some major celebrating going into 2021 (it’s safe to say we’re ALL over this year and ready to move on), it still won’t be anything like previous years of celebrating.

So let’s take a trip down memory lane and see what the 2020 celebrations looked like a year ago.

Fireworks illuminate the skyline over the Las Vegas Strip during an eight-minute-long pyrotechnics show put on by Fireworks by Grucci titled "America's Party 2020" during a New Year's Eve celebration on Jan. 1, 2020. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images) (2020 Bryan Steffy)

Confetti fills the air over top of revelers during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on Ja. 1, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) (2020 Gary Hershorn)

The Quadriga statue stands on the Brandenburg Gate during New Year's Eve fireworks on Jan. 1, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

A lighting display at the Burj Khalifa on New Year's Eve 2019 on Dec. 31, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by WIN-Initiative/Getty Images) (2019 WIN-Initiative)

Fireworks light up the Taiwan skyline and Taipei 101 during New Years Eve celebrations on Jan. 1, 2020 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images) (2019 Gene Wang)

A general view of the Burj Khalifa at New Year's Eve 2019 on Dec. 31, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by WIN-Initiative/Getty Images) (2019 WIN-Initiative)

Fireworks light up the sky above Sydney Harbour during the midnight fireworks display during New Year's Eve celebrations on Jan. 1, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House in the midnight display during New Year's Eve celebrations on Ja. 1, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

Cheers to a happier and healthier 2021!