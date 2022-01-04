47º

Man dies following fire at West Side home

Fire reported in the 1400 block of San Andreas St., near Culebra and Callaghan

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

San Antonio firefighters respond to a house fire in the 1400 San Andreas on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man has died following a fire at his home on the West Side on Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of San Andreas St., not far from Culebra and Callaghan roads.

The majority of the flames were contained before 7:30 a.m., but first responders were seen performing life-saving measures on the man in front of the home. Authorities said he later died.

He has not been identified.

Firefighters are still working to extinguish hot spots.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

