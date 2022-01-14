SAPD searching for couple involved in hit-and-run of 2 vehicles on East Side

San Antonio police officers are searching for a driver and passenger involved in a hit-and-run that took place on the East Side on Friday morning.

SAPD said at around 8:30 a.m., a red SUV hit a GMC SUV on Martin Luther King Street near South New Braunfels Avenue.

The crash caused the GMC to roll over, resulting in minor injuries for the driver.

The red SUV fled the crash but struck another vehicle around the corner, police said. It is unclear if anyone in that vehicle was injured.

The SUV’s driver continued until the vehicle became inoperable. A couple inside the vehicle then abandoned it on Delmar Street, police said.

Once found, they will face charges of failure to stop and render aid.

SAPD says the driver of a red SUV caused two crashes, including one rollover, on the East Side on Friday, Jan 14, 2021. (KSAT)

