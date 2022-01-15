Bexar County firefighters work to contain brush fire spanning nearly 500 acres on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County firefighters are battling a large brush fire that spans nearly 500 acres on the city’s Southeast Side.

The fire began Saturday afternoon and is still active in the area of Loop 1604 and FM 3432.

Firefighters said due to the dry land, low humidity and high winds, it creates the perfect storm for grass fires to start and spread quickly.

No injuries were reported and the flames threatened up to about 50 homes and livestock, according to SAFD. However, there were no reports of damages as of yet.

As of around 5 p.m., the fire was 80% contained.

Firefighters said it hasn’t been easy to get the fire under control, and they’re being careful with resources due to the fire risks that are still present.

In total, SAFD was called to 22 grass fires so far on Saturday in the county. They’re expecting that number to increase as the day goes on and the weather conditions continue.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

