Rollout of blood drives in San Antonio area helps combat critical blood shortage

SAN ANTONIO – On Saturday, hundreds of people lined up at the AT&T Center to help fight the critical blood shortage in the San Antonio area.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center mobilized its efforts to increase its alarmingly low blood supply.

Liz Morales with the STBTC said she was overjoyed with the turnout.

“We’ve had plenty of people that scheduled an appointment, so they’re all coming out as well as a lot of walk-ins,” said Morales.

Saturday’s strong winds and chilly temperatures didn’t keep donors from stepping up to help.

“There’s a need right now and if we can help, this is a really good way to help people,” said Sandra Solis, a blood donor.

For some, donating blood is something they’ve always done.

“There is always the need. One day we may need it for ourselves, so it’s kind of a pay it forward type of thing,” said Kent Hornbacker, a blood donor.

Ad

For others, the critical need for blood is what led them to donate for the first time.

“We know our community needs the blood right now and we’re both first-time donors and we thought we’d come out here and do it together for the first time,” one blood donor said.

City officials said unlike previous shortages, there is nowhere to turn for additional blood.

The San Antonio community has a two-day supply of all blood types and blood type “O” is at less than a day of supply.

For more information on how to register to donate, visit www.southtexasblood.org/give.

More on KSAT: