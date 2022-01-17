San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum collecting memorabilia from MLK marches

This year’s MLK March in San Antonio was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but there is still a way you can get involved and help capture the history of the march.

The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum, also known as SAAACAM, is collecting documents and photos from past marches to make sure the history is available to not only future generations but people around the world.

“The goal is to capture the 54 years of history of the march and more importantly, to let that history be known to others,” said Deborah Jarmon, the CEO and director of SAAACAM.

The nonprofit is also collecting flyers, newspaper clippings, T-shirts and videos of past marches.

“They will go into a collection called the City of San Antonio MLK collection. They will be uploaded to the Special Collections Digital Library at the Texas A&M San Antonio. So everyone will have access to be able to see (and) available for research,” Jarmon said.

SAAACAM hopes the community comes together and helps tell the story of what is said to be one of the largest marches in the nation.

“When I first moved here and I heard San Antonio had the biggest march, I said, ‘Are you kidding?’ Yes, that is surprising. But now that I’ve been here almost 10 years, I recognize just the soul of the city and how people want to come together for common good,” Jarmon said.

