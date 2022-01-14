How to commemorate MLK Day 2022 with city, DreamWeek events in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. March that was set for January 17 may have been canceled for a second year in a row, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to commemorate the holiday and the legacy of the civil rights leader.

The City of San Antonio still has several official events — though some are now virtual.

There are also many events associated with DreamWeek, a 16-day summit where people are invited to participate in open forums on real-world issues.

Here is a list of the City of San Antonio’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events:

Here is a list of the 2022 DreamWeek events:

DWSA2022 Schedule by Julie Moreno on Scribd

You can also search events on the DreamWeek website.

Ad

Also on KSAT: