How to commemorate MLK Day 2022 with city, DreamWeek events in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. March that was set for January 17 may have been canceled for a second year in a row, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to commemorate the holiday and the legacy of the civil rights leader.
The City of San Antonio still has several official events — though some are now virtual.
There are also many events associated with DreamWeek, a 16-day summit where people are invited to participate in open forums on real-world issues.
Here is a list of the City of San Antonio’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events:
- Saturday, Jan. 15: 33rd annual Alpha MLK Scholarship Breakfast - 9:00 a.m. at Embassy Suites Landmark Hotel - Tickets Available Here
- Sunday, Jan. 16: Citywide Inter-Faith Worship Service - The virtual event will start at 4:30 p.m. The speaker will be LaMont Jefferson. The event can be viewed on a livestream on Catholic Television, on Today’s Catholic Facebook Page, Temple Beth-El, TVSA livestream or on TV on AT&T 99, Grande 20, Spectrum 21 and digital antenna 16, 1.
- Monday, Jan. 17: Virtual Martin Luther King, Jr. March - 10:00 a.m. on TVSA, the City of San Antonio’s Facebook page, or the MLK Commission’s Facebook page.
- Monday, Jan. 17: Pop-up drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at Pittman-Sullivan Park. Tests and vaccinations will be issued, beginning at 10:00 A.M.
- Monday, Jan. 17: Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Davis-Scott Family YMCA, 1213 Iowa St. 78203.
Here is a list of the 2022 DreamWeek events:
DWSA2022 Schedule by Julie Moreno on Scribd
You can also search events on the DreamWeek website.